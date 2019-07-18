Five things to know about AFCON finalists Algeria, Senegal

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 18 – Five things to know about each of the Africa Cup of Nations finalists, Algeria and Senegal.

Algeria

— Captain and winger Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City is the only Premier League representative. The other England-based Algerian, midfielder Adlene Guedioura, is with second-tier Nottingham Forest.

— There are seven France-based players, including defenders Ramy Bensebaini and Mehdi Zeffane from Rennes, and three each from Italy and Saudi Arabia.

— Guedioura is the oldest player in the squad at 33 and Hicham Boudaoui, the only Algeria-based footballer, the youngest at 19.

— Algeria have appeared in two previous Cup of Nations finals, both against Nigeria. They were hammered 3-0 in Lagos in 1980 and won 1-0 in Algiers 10 years later.

— Many African national teams choose an animal to be part of their nickname and Algeria opted for the fox with the national team known as the Desert Foxes.

Senegal

— Captain and defender Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), midfielder Idrissa Gueye (Everton) and star forward Sadio Mane (Liverpool) play in the Premier League.

— There are eight France-based players in the squad, including goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo and forwards Mbaye Niang and Ismaila Sarr from Rennes.

— Defender Saliou Ciss from French second-tier club Valenciennes is the oldest player at 30 and forward Krepin Diatta from Club Brugge the youngest at 20.

— This will be the second final appearance by Senegal after losing on penalties to Cameroon in 2002 having drawn 0-0 after extra time in Bamako.

— The national team are known as the Teranga Lions. Teranga means hospitality or welcoming generosity in Wolof, the most widely spoken language in the west African country.