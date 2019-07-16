Basketballer Okari bags June StarTimes award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenya men’s national basketball team player Tyler Okari is the StarTimes Sports Personality of the month of June.

Okari was instrumental as Kenya Morans made history by winning the Zone Five African Games qualifiers that were held in Kampala, Uganda at the end of last month.

His exploits saw him voted the competition’s Most Valuable Player as Kenya qualified for next month’s African Games set to be held in Morocco, defeating Egypt on their way to clinching the gong, the first for Kenya.

Speaking during the award presentation ceremony, StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Aldrine Nsubuga said, “The StarTimes sports personality of the month award is now at the end of its second year, we remain extremely proud of the impact we have had in collaboration with the sports journalists association as through this, we have not only rewarded talent but equally challenged others to progressively excel in their individual disciplines thereby raising the bar in Kenyan sports.”

For his exploits, Okari received a StarTimes 43-inch digital television set and Kshs100,000 prize money.

“I am delighted to receive this award, special thanks to Sports Journalists Association of Kenya and StarTimes for recognizing what we do on the field. This is a good belated birthday gift for me and I hope it will spur me to greater things,” noted Okari.

He edged out Kenya Sevens player Andrew Amonde, who helped Shujaa avoid relegation during the season ending Paris Sevens, Charles Mneria Yosei, who bagged silver in the half marathon at the inaugural Africa Beach Games held in Sal, Cape Verde, men’s doubles beach tennis team of Fazal Khan and Ibrahim Yego who won bronze at the same event and the volleyball pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomie Too, who also went home with bronze during the same competition.

The shooting guard, who plays professionally for Bakken Bears in Denmark, will be hoping to extend his good form to the Fiba Afrobasket Championship that starts this weekend in Bamako, Mali. Morans will feature in the week-long competition as they prepare for next month’s continental games.

Okari becomes the 24 th recipient of the award with notable winners including World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge. World 5000 champion Helen Obiri, Paralympian Vincent Mutai, Telkom hockey forward Jackline Mwangi, swimmer Maria Brunhelner, chess player Sasha Mongeli, rally driver Manvir Baryan, boxer Judy Waguthi among others.