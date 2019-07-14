You are here:

Malkia come short in African title chase

Malkia Strikers players line up before their African Women’s Championship match against Algeria in Cairo on July 10, 2019.

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 4 – Malkia Striker’s hopes of reclaiming the Africa Women Volleyball National Championship title fell off after losing to holders Cameroon 3-2 in a scintillating final in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday night.

Malkia twice came from down to force the game into a tie breaker, but the Cameroonians were not about to let their title slip, winning with a slim 15-13 margin.

This was the second meeting between these two sides in the competition with Malkia having won by a similar margin when they played in the group stages.

The Kenyans started the match slower and let Cameroon take charge, winning 25-17. However, they bounced back to win the second set 27-25 to even things. The exchange of leads went on for the next two sets, Cameroon winning the third 25-23 before Kenya mirrored the result in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Mercy Moim was voted best server while Aggripina Kundu was named best libero.

