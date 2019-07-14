Culson boots late to hand Chipu WJT win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Dominic Coulson, Kenya’s top point scorer at the World Junior Trophy in Brazil booted home a last gasp penalty to hand Paul Odera’s boys picked their first ever win at the tournament with a well worked 26-24 over the hosts.

The Brazilians were winning 24-23 before Coulson showed up with some brilliant kicking to earn Chipu their maximum points having kicked off their campaign with a crushing loss at the hands of Uruguay.

Brazil had come from 17 points down to lead Kenya 23-24 before Coulson appeared with his piece of masterclass. Coulson’s points from a penalty and conversion of Geoffrey Okwach’s try saw Kenya lead 13-10 at the interval before taking a 23-10 within seven minutes in the second half.

Brazil however fought back to score on the right wing and in between the posts to go 23-24 up. Kenya’s next match is against Japan on Wednesday at 11pm.