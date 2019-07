Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 13 – Malkia Strikers progressed to the final of the African Women Volleyball Championship in emphatic fashion, hitting Senegal by straight sets in Cairo on Saturday night.

Malkia who relinquished the African crown in 2017 to Cameroon won the tie easily in sets of 25-13, 25-13, 25-20

The Kenyan girls will now face off with the winner between holders Cameroon and hosts Egypt who play in the second semi final.

