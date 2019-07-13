Kenya Simbas bounce back to retain Elgon Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The national 15s team bounced back to beat Uganda 5-16 in the return leg, winning 29-21 on aggregate to retain the Elgon Cup on Saturday in Kampala. #ElgonCup

This is after Kenya trailed 13-16 in the first leg hosted at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu.

Kenya was inspired by the returning of senior players with Kenya 7s winger Jacob Ojee producing a man of the match performance.

The corresponding women’s Kenya side the Lionesses also retained the title after outshining Uganda Ladies in both legs winning 35-5 in the second leg.

-More to follow-