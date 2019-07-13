Kakamega School to host elite football holiday camp in August

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – At least 100 football players and 50 coaches are expected to gather at Kakamega High School for a holiday camp that will be facilitated by coaches from internationally-acclaimed football academy Edukick.

The event, organized by Green Commandos Sports Club the sports academy born out of Kakamega High School, will run between 4th to 18th August with former Real Sociedad coach Roberto Navajas leading the team of trainers that will conduct the two-week programme.

The coaches training sessions will be conducted in the first week, whereas the youths will be trained for the entire two weeks. The targeted youth categories will be U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19, says Green Commandos Sports Club chairman Isaac Kwoba.

The development of young players is at the core of the club, with our primary objective of ensuring that the very best young players in Kakamega and its environs have a clear playing pathway of progressing through the existing underage structure and into professional football.

Kwoba explains the registration will be on first-come-first-admitted basis and they would not accommodate more than the envisaged number of 100 players and 50 coaches.

Being a full-board camp, we have to keep the numbers within limit so as to avoid challenges around logistics. We are urging those interested in the camp to try and book their slots early, he added.

Former Kakamega High School players, who made international headlines, including Simon Mulama, Ronnie Watsiera, Peter Ouma and Mike Otieno, among others, are part of the camp.

We are glad that all these legends are part of this initiative. The different generations of Kakamega High School are in this, including those currently active with their football careers and we urge everyone who came through the GC system to be a part of this as a way of trying to mentor upcoming talents.

Edu-kick is a globally renowned soccer talent developing organization established in several countries including Spain, USA, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Mexico.

The GCSC seeks to be the talent scouting and youth engagement platform to ensure the school and the surrounding community can identify, nurture and grow sporting activities including football, basketball and rugby.

Green Commandos, the football team associated with Kakamega High School, is currently playing in Kenyas second tier league – the National Super League.