NBA to stage basketball camp in Senegal

NEW YORK, United States, Jul 9 – The NBA will stage its latest Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Senegal later this month, the organisation revealed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NBA said it is joining forces with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Senegalese Basketball Federation to stage the camp, which will bring together top youth players from across Africa to learn from current NBA and FIBA players, from July 28-31 in Dakar.

“Bringing the 17th edition of the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp to Senegal speaks to our commitment to expanding our footprint across the continent,” said NBA Africa Managing Director and Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall.

Previous editions of the camp have been held in South Africa, Angola and Senegal.

More than 1,100 players from across Africa have been involved in the camp’s programs, while some participants have gone on to forge successful careers in the NBA.

NBA players who participated in the camps include 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors and two-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.