Gor hit Ports, progress to Kagame quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Dennis Oalo scored his first competitive goal for Gor Mahia, hitting late in the game as the record Kenyan Premier League champions hit Djibouti’s AS Ports 2-0 to progress to the quarter finals of the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Boniface Omondi had stepped off the bench to score the opener for Gor before Oalo snapped up the game late on to assure the reigning Kenyan champions of passage to the knockout round.

The result leaves Gor Mahia top of their group with six points having kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against DR Congo side AS Maniema.

After a barren opening hour in which Gor Mahia enjoyed possession with little penetration or potency, substitute Omondi breached their opponents’ goal line six minutes after introduction after picking up a loose ball inside the six yard box off an Oalo cross.

Gor continued their dominance after the goal and Kenneth Muguna’s introduction for Hashim Ssempala changed the color of the game as the midfielder ran the show.

Oalo then put the game to rest in the 92nd minute, brushing off a late challenge from a Ports defender before slotting the ball home.