Chipu come short in Uruguay WJT contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The national under-20 rugby team, Chipu, started their campaign at the World Junior Trophy in Brazil on a low, going down 63-11 to Uruguay in their opening tie at the Estadio Martins Pereira, São Jose Dos Campos Brazil on Tuesday night.

A brace of penalties from Dominic Coulson and a try by flanker Samuel Were were not good enough as the South Americans ran in nine tries, six of which were converted and two penalties to add on to their haul.

“It was tough; Uruguay have big strong forwards and they exposed us on that end of the pitch. I think we diverted abit from our game plan which was to suck them in and try get them out wide but their line breaks were too quick and they put us under pressure and exposed our weaknesses,” Chipu assistant captain Coulson said after the match.

He added; “We have to step up a bit deeper. We were a bit flat out today. We need to play out more wide because we got good wingers. We need to try and use the width and try get the advantage more than we did today.”

The Uruguayans dotted down two quick tries through Sonneveld Malleret and D’Avanzo Ferres who converted both before Kenya drew a consolation through Coulson’s penalty.

They continued tormenting the Kenyan side despite their lone penalty with Ferres drilling two more three pointers and converting two more tries for a 39-3 lead at half time.

Upon resumption, Uruguay kept their torment in toe with Acros Perez Picardo and Garese Pastorino dotting down tries that were both converted by Ferres. This was again before Coulson showed up with a penalty, but the hitting continued.

Kenya will take on Brazil in their second group match on Sunday with head coach Paul Odera looking for an improved performance against the home side which lost the first game 24-56 to Japan.