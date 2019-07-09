Senators urge Government to rename Nyayo Stadium after Kadenge

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Senators interrupted House Business on Tuesday to hold a minute of silence in honour of legendary Kenyan footballer Joe Kadenge who died on Sunday at the age of 84 after a long illness, having suffered a stroke in February.

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri challenged his fellow Parliamentarians to draft a legislation that will ensure Kenya’s sports heroes receive monetary rewards and state honours when they die.

He informed the House that the fallen Kenyan international will be laid to rest July 20 tat his home county in Vihiga.

“We will have a funds drive on Tuesday 16th at Chatter Hall, then on Wednesday 17th we will have a service at Friends Church International Ngong Road, on Thursday the body will be flown from Nairobi to Bukhungu Stadium and we call upon Kenyans from all walks of life to turn out in large numbers to receive this hero where there will be viewing of the body before it is taken to Vihiga for final ceremony,” Khaniri said.

Senator James Orengo and Moses Wetangula proposed that the Nyayo National Stadium should be renamed to the Joe Kadenge National Stadium.

“At this time as we remember him (Joe Kadenge) it will be incumbent upon the Kenyan government that one of the National Stadium should be named after Kadenge, since there are so many Stadium with the name Nyayo, I think Nyayo Stadium should become the Kadenge Stadium and the Kasarani one can be left with Moi,” Minority Senator Orengo said.

His counterpart Wetangula said; I join Senator Orengo in urging that Nyayo Stadium changed to Joe Kadenge International Stadium.”