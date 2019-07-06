Manvir takes Safari Rally Day 2 lead

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – After a slow start on the opening day, Manvir Baryan was back in the groove as the 66th Safari Rally entered its penultimate day at Lake Naivasha Sopa Lodge.

The reigning African champion took over the lead after winning three out of the day’s six competitive stages.

Three stages at Soysambu, Elemntaita and Sleeping Warrior were repeated twice to make up for a competitive mileage of 140,50km.

Navigated by Briton Drew Sturrock in a Skoda Fabia R5, Manvir now holds a 10.5seconds lead going into the last day on Sunday.

‘’We had a puncture about 2kms before the end of the last stage. We just drove to the end on three wheels. It has been good so far. I am wishing I can win the Safari Rally, which is the only event in the African Continent that I have not won. This year I have won the Ivory Coast and Zambia events,’’ said Baryan.

Baldev Chager was the leader after the first loop but lost it to a hard charging Baryan who has won two out of the last three rounds of the ARC series in his Skoda Fabia.

The BMW of Kirit Rajpit and John Llyod’s Ford Escort were forced to abandon the competition towards the end of the day though both cars are expected to be in the competition for the final day. The rule allows such drives to return to the competition with certain penalty.

Kirit’s car suffered overheating problem

Provisional Results end of Day Two:

1.Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock (Kenya/Skoda Fabia) 71mins.35.4secs

Onkar Rai/Dawe Gareth (Kenya/Skoda Fabia) 71.45.9 Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 71.48.6 Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 73.13.2 Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielson (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 75.42.6 Jassy Singh/Sajid Khan (Zambia/ Subaru Impreza) 77.16.6 Leroy Gomes/U rshlla Gomes (Zambia/Ford Fiesta) 79.06.1 Giancarlo Devine/Sylvia Vindevogel (Rwanda/Mitsubishi Lancer) 79.12.2 Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 81.18.5 Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer) 82.00.0 KepherWalubi/Anthony Mugammbwa (Uganda/Mitsubishi Lancer) 84.17.4 Mahesh Halai/Ketan Halai (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 84.20.7 Minesh Rathod/Shameer Yusuf (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 84.33.6 Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga (Uganda/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 85.00.0 Sohanjeet Puee/Adnan Din (Kenya/Subaru Impreza N10) 86.44.5 John Nganga/Denus Mwanda (Kenya/Subaru Impreza) 85.03.6 Paras Pandya/Falgun Pandya (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 85.13.5 Yassin Nasser/Ali Katumba (Uganda/Subaru Impreza) 86.03.3 Lovejyot Singh Kahlon/Harshil Limbani (Kenya/Subaru Impreza) 86.44.5 Waita Nzioka/Laban Cliff (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9) 88.01.9

After a slow start on the opening day, Manvir Baryan was back in the groove as the 66th Safari Rally entered its second and penultimate day at Lake Naivasha Sopa.

The reigning African champion took over the lead after claiming three out of the day’s six competitive stages.

Three stages at Soysambu, Elemntaita and Sleeping Warrior were repeated twice to make up for a competitive mileage of 140,50km.

Navigated by Briton Drew Sturrock in a Skoda Fabia R5, Manvir holds a 10.5seconds lead going into the last day on Sunday.

‘’We had a puncture about 2kms before the end of the last stage. We just drove to the end on three wheels. It has been good so far. I am wishing I can win the Safari Rally, which is the only event in the African Continent that I have not won. This year I have won the Ivory Coast and Zambia events,’’ said Baryan.

Baldev Chager was the leader after the first loop but lost it to a hard charging Baryan who has won two out of the last three rounds of the ARC series in his Skoda Fabia, has five more stages today to try and clinch victory of the World Rally Championship Contender. He has won the ARC title for the last two seasons.

The BMW of Kirit Rajpit and John Llyod’s Ford Escort were forced to abandon the competition towards the end of the day though both cars are expected to be in the competition for the final day. The rule allows such drives to return to the competition with certain penalty.

Kirit’s car suffered overheating problem

Provisional Results end of Day Two:

1.Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock (Kenya/Skoda Fabia) 71mins.35.4secs

Onkar Rai/Dawe Gareth (Kenya/Skoda Fabia) 71.45.9 Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 71.48.6 Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 73.13.2 Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielson (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 75.42.6 Jassy Singh/Sajid Khan (Zambia/ Subaru Impreza) 77.16.6 Leroy Gomes/U rshlla Gomes (Zambia/Ford Fiesta) 79.06.1 Giancarlo Devine/Sylvia Vindevogel (Rwanda/Mitsubishi Lancer) 79.12.2 Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 81.18.5 Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer) 82.00.0 KepherWalubi/Anthony Mugammbwa (Uganda/Mitsubishi Lancer) 84.17.4 Mahesh Halai/Ketan Halai (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 84.20.7 Minesh Rathod/Shameer Yusuf (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 84.33.6 Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga (Uganda/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 85.00.0 Sohanjeet Puee/Adnan Din (Kenya/Subaru Impreza N10) 86.44.5 John Nganga/Denus Mwanda (Kenya/Subaru Impreza) 85.03.6 Paras Pandya/Falgun Pandya (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 85.13.5 Yassin Nasser/Ali Katumba (Uganda/Subaru Impreza) 86.03.3 Lovejyot Singh Kahlon/Harshil Limbani (Kenya/Subaru Impreza) 86.44.5 Waita Nzioka/Laban Cliff (Kenya/Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9) 88.01.9