Jassy eager to exorcise Safari Rally ghosts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The 2013 African Rally Champion Jassy Singh is set return to the iconic Safari Rally eager to break the Kenyan jinx.

Although the Zambian star driver announced his retirement from rallying last year, Jassy seems not contented in his rally career without a Safari Rally finish to his name.

The son of legendary Muna Singh will be navigated by Sahid Khan in a Subaru Impreza GRB.

Jassy is brimming with confidence well in time for the world’s toughest motor rally which flags off on Friday at Kasarani’s Moi International Sports Centre.

There has been some good-humored rivalry between Kenyan and Zambian fans lately with both countries bantering over who will come out tops.

Jassy is not only setting his sights on family legacy but elusive success on Safari after two attempts.

“I have honestly visited Kenya twice and unfortunately did not finish on both occasions as we broke our ball joints and ironically always on the opening stage of day 3. It was great to have the Kenyans come to Zambia and prove what they are made of,” Jassy offered.

“I did not take part in the Zambian ARC event sadly, but it was good fun for sure having the creme de la creme of Kenya back home. We are coming to Kenya to have fun and get a top 5 position.”

“Our main objective is getting the car to the end to break our curse. We know the Safari is a long and tough event for the drivers and the cars. We will take each stage as it comes and try get a top 5 slot.”