Home team BTL Community lift Koroga Festival-Tatu City Trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4 – BTL Community Team B football team produced a scintillating performance to upset Capital FM A 2-1 to lift the inaugural Koroga Festival-Tatu City Seven-A-Side Trophy in a pulsating final.

Area residents, who had turned out to cheer their team, ran into the BTL Community grounds as soon as the centre referee blew the final whistle to join their local heroes in celebrating the hard-earned victory.

It was the first time the annual tournament was played, attracting eight teams from Tatu City companies and partners, such as the Conference Resources Consulting, Credit Bank, Crawford International, Tatu City Select Team, BTL Community Team A and BTL Community Team B.

The champions finished the tournament unbeaten and produced the Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner, who sunk in four goals.

BTL community has two football teams, team A and B. Community team A plays in the Regional League while community B plays in the Kiambu County Football League. Both teams use the community field for practice and training.

The tournament also featured a junior competition, which was contested by Ngewe Primary School, Tatu Primary School and BTL Community Junior team.

BTL Community Junior team won the Junior category and also produced the tournament’s Most Valuable Junior Player.

The community junior team exercises regularly and participates in friendly matches and local tournaments.

The Best Mix of Music’s second-string side entered the tournament as underdogs and were fortunate to exit the tournament pointless after being drawn in the Group of Death alongside CRC, BTL Community Team B and Credit Bank, respectively.

Capital FM Team A had a relatively easy time making their way through the group stage after they registered wins against Crawford International (2-1) and Tatu City (1-0), but had to settle for a goalless draw with BTL Community Team A.

In the subsequent semi-final matches, BTL Community Team B made light work of their counterparts in BTL Community Team A after they struck late in the second half to grab a slim 0-1 victory in an ill-tempered match.

Capital FM Team A booked their ticket into the final after a hard-earned 1-0 win over a stubborn CRC.

CRC’s midfield maestro Bill Gitura jointly emerged Most Valuable Player in the Seniors Category with BTL Community A’s Kelvin Ngugi.

In addition to the team, clinching the tournament’s bragging rights, they also produced the tournament’s best goalkeeper Jackson Kefa (BTL Community A) and top scorer Hassan Ndende (BTL Community B), respectively.

Shazeen Rahemtulla, Marketing and Communications Manager at Tatu City, congratulated the team, while assuring that the Tatu City will continue hosting such events as part of its community support programmes.

“The community is one of Tatu City’s closest stakeholders. We strive to maintain a cohesive relationship through organising activities that add value to the community, as well as improve living standards. The tournament was aimed at creating awareness for Koroga Festival, which will take place on 6th and 7th July at Tatu City. We look forward to having a great time together,” she said.

Capital FM’s Commercial Director Farida Idris said the partnership with Tatu City has set the pace for the corporate sector in the country in promoting talent in sports and culture.

“How best can this be indicated other than on this coming weekend July 6-7, when all roads will lead to Tatu City, for the Koroga Festival. We are truly in good hands,” Miss Idris said.

-About Tatu City-

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area for more than 150,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors.

Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of houses are under construction to suit all incomes.

Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans, creating a unique live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

Tatu City’s Special Economic Zone status provides reduced corporate taxes, customs and excise duty exemptions, VAT benefits, profit and capital repatriation at reduced rates, as well as enhanced intellectual property rights, among other benefits.

-About Koroga Festival-

The Koroga Festival is a celebration of African music, food, art and fashion brought to you in the form of a concert and open boutique market.

Aptly named after the Swahili word meaning “mix,” The Koroga Festival is a great reflection of Kenya’s brilliant and diverse local talent, whilst also attracting leading artists from all over the world through music, fashion, food and arts.

The 26th Koroga Festival edition will be held at The Tatu City on July 6-7, 2019 with headline artists being Nigerian based Femi Kuti, Them Mushrooms, Jua Cali, Samidoh among others.