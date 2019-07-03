Wanjiru, Ngii dominate KDF Championship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Lanet based Mercy Wanjiru overcame stiff challenge to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase title at this year’s Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Championship held Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

With the championship being on its penultimate day, Wanjiru crossed the line in a time of 9:46.10 ahead of Kahawa Barracks’ Naomi Chepkemoi who was second in 9:57.44 while Agnes Chesang based in Isiolo settled for third place in 10:03.11.

“I am so delightful to win today, this gives me moral heading to the national trials for the World Championships. Experience has helped me to be tactful and beat my opponents. I now head back to training to fine tune my endurance and be ready for the trials,” Wanjiru said after the race.

-Ngii upset veteran Wanjiru-

In the 20km walk race, Emily Ngii once again upset veteran Grace Wanjiru in the women’s category, winning the contest in 1:39.09 to end 18-year dominance of the Moi Air Base seasoned African champion who settled for second in 1:39.27 while Purity Mwende completed the podium with a time of 1:56.53.

“I knew I will win because I had prepared well, and my body reacted well. I am fit enough, and I have maintained my shape since winning the Africa Games Trial at this same venue. I was using this championship as part of my trials for the Africa Games. Grace is very experienced and beating her gives me more urge to work hard,” Ngii, who has set sights on trying to meet the 2019 Doha IAA World Championships qualifying time of 1:33:30, stated after the race.

In the corresponding men’s walk, Simon Wachira was the winner in 1:27.06 after beating Peter Theuri who claimed second spot in 1:28.56 as Nikodemus Musau settled for third after recording a time of 1:32.33.