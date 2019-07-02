Huawei hands Sh10mn donation to Safaricom Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Huawei Technologies renewed its commitment to the Safaricom Marathon by giving a cheque of Sh10mn in support of this year’s event that took place on June 29 at the Lewa Conservancy in addition to the sponsorship contribution.

For the past 10 years, Huawei has contributed over Sh100mn to Lewa Conservancy, becoming one of the top corporate donors of the marathon and contributing significantly to efforts to conserve wildlife and provide clean water and education to communities in and around Lewa.

The marathon which is in its 20th year saw about 1,400 runners from 30 different countries around the world participate. Huawei had over 50 runners take part in the marathon.

“We take corporate responsibility very seriously, not only in our operations and our world-leading ICT products, but also in supporting community development and environment conservation. We strongly believe and support the mission of the Lewa Conservancy. We are happy to see the transformation that the funds raised from marathon has brought to the community,” Stone He, CEO Huawei said.

Funds raised from the marathon have helped to run and operate Lewa Conservancy, support education projects around Lewa and provide water to over 20,000 people in the communities around.