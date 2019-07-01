Senegal dim Stars’ hopes of AFCON last 16

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt – Jul 1 – Though not entirely over, Kenya’s hopes of making it into the second round at the 2019 African Cup of Nations were dimmed on Monday night after suffering a 3-0 loss at the hands of Senegal in their final Group C match at the Air Defense Forces Stadium in Cairo.

Sadio Mane scored a brace, one from the penalty spot after Ismaila Sarr had opened the scoring.

The loss sees Kenya remain third in the group with three points and their only hope of making it into the round of 16 is if results from Group E and F go in their favor and they remain ranked as one of the best four third placed teams.

Currently, Kenya is ranked fourth in that mini-table, just below South Africa on goal difference. Their hopes will be made clear on Tuesday night.

They hope that Mali and Tunisia beat Angola and Mauritania respectively in Group E as well as defending champions Cameroon and Ghana beating Benin and Guinea Bissau respectively.

-More to follow