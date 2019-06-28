‘Jamal’ elected new BAK president

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal is the new Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president.

Otieno, who is also the chairman of Kisumu County, was elected to the post after garnering 41 votes against Siaya County Treasurer Remjus Oketch who got 0.

Otieno replaces John Kameta in an exercise which was presided over by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In attendance were Sports Registrar madam Rose Wasike and Kenya National Sports Council Administive Secretary James Akama who attended the elections as observers.

Kameta, who headed the other warring faction of BAK gave the exercise a wide berth and in the aftermath of longstanding boxing squabbles.

Jamal steps in to fill the void left behind by his predecessor following a landslide victory over his sole opponent.

David Munuhe of Police was elected the Secretary General replacing Isaac Mbote of Nakuru after flooring Ratib Farjallah of Kisumu County.

Mbote a veteran boxing administrator was elected the first Vice Chairman after beating James Keya from Trans Nzoia County.

Nairobi Secretary Musa Benjamin who coached Tanzania in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games is the new Treasurer after beating Daniel Andafu of Vihiga County.

Musa, also a former Kenya junior team coach will be deputized by Lydya Kinyua from Laikipia County.

Crispine Onyango the Secretary Mombasa County is the new Assistant Secretary after sailing in unopposed. John Waweru of Kenya police replaces his uncle Patrick “Mont” Waweru as the Competition Secretary.

Joselyn Mare from Meru County will be the new Assistant Competition secretary replacing Patrick Maina of Kenya Prison.

Committee Members are Gladys Musafi from Trans Nzoia, Steve Odour from Busia County and James Ochieng from Siaya County.

BAK becomes one of the few sporting federations to comply with the Sports Act of 2013.

The elections were held in accordance with the Sports Act and the Rules and Regulations of the office of the Register of Sports.

A total of 15 counties participated upon meeting the minimum threshold of acquiring integrity documents. A minimum of 8 Counties were required for elections to proceed as earlier advised by Sports Registrar.

Notable absentees were Prisons, Kwale County, Kakamega County, Murang’a County & Nyeri County who are yet to comply with the Sports Act.

The 15 affiliate counties which participated included Kenya Defence Forces, Nairobi, Kisumu, Siaya, Busta, Nakuru, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Laikioia, Mombasa, Kilifi, Police, Embu, Meru, Kiambu and Laikipia.

Jamal was all smiles after victory and thanked all the delegates for entrusting him with the onerous task of leading amateur boxing for the next four years.

“I wish to thank all delegates for their unswerving support. Through the Ndondi Mashinani initiative we will strive to bolster the boxers fortunes at the grassroots level In a bid to help regain the country’s lost glory in the sport,” said Jamal in his acceptance speech.

“Boxing is only second to athletics in as far as Olympics and Commonwealth Games medals are concerned. I urge all boxers to work harder as we strive to create an enabling for all. Lastly, I urge the Sports Cabinet Secretary to make public the audit it carried out on the precious BAK office as we are taking over office without the findings of the report,” he added.

Among those who voted were Lt. Cool. Paul Mung’ori who the secretary in Kameta’s faction.

Mung’ori was among the three delegates who voted on behalf of KDF.

Returning officer Benard Musee said he was satisfied with the outcome of the exercise terming it free and fair.

“We will support the Government of the day because the election had it’s blessings. Where the Registrar of Sports and IEBC are involved we are supportive as they are all government.. We will also support all winners,” said Mung’ori.

All has not been well at BAK since its mandate in office ended in May 2017 due to Incessant squabbling that has been resolved by the elections.