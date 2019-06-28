Ferreira still top at KCB Karen Masters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Portuguese Stephen Ferreira continued with his brilliance performance as KCB Karen Masters got underway for the second round on Friday at the Karen Country Club.

Hot on his heels was South Africans Toto Thimba, JC Ritchie, Garick Huggo and last year’s winner Michael palmer.

Kenya’s David Wakhu sank 6 birdies to be the top placed Kenyan at the tournament for a joint 13th position with Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh.

Palmer has expressed his optimism of posting good results at this years event.

“I have been playing golf quite well and i look forward to wining the event or at least having a good finish.” said Palmer.

Third placed JC. Ritchie is confident of maintaining his stellar performance;

I want to thank KCB Bank for giving us this tournament that is crucial in our order of merit qualification, I am looking forward to playing some good golf at Karen,” said Ritchie

Kenya’s hopes lie now in Wakhu, Greg Snow, Jeff Kubwa, Simon Ngige, Dismas Indiza, Rizwan Charania, CJ Wangai, Simon Njogu and Jastas Madoya as the tournament gets underway.