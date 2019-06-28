Dagoretti, Upper Hill clash in Copa U16 final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – The COPA Coca-Cola U-16 football Semifinals of Nairobi region produced some of the best teams to face other seven regions in the national school games.

Dagoretti Boys High School beat Waylight 3-0 to secure an opportunity for a revenge match with Upper Hill Boys who defeated their strong opponents Langata High School 2-0 in the tightly contested fixture.

“I know Dagoretti is planning a revenge match with us since we beat them to the regional finals last year, but we will not allow them to win since we also want to win at the national,” said Upper Hill’s striker Salman Abdikadir.

Upper Hill High School got into the match the favorites to cruise through, they affirmed their presence in the 33rd minute through Andrew Teddy and sealed an encounter with Dagoretti in the 67th minute through Salman Abdikadir.

Pangani Girls staged one of the biggest upsets in this year’s U16 tournament with a 4-3 win against the defending champions Olympic Girls High School.

Pangani set-up a meeting with an equally tough side Dagoreti Mixed School Girls who crashed Highridge Girls High School 3-0. Mary Atieno scored two goals in the 28th and 66th minute as Joy Kanja’s goal confirmed the girls from Dagoreti a place in the Nairobi region finals.

The COPA Coca-Cola U-16 Nairobi region football finals will select the teams that will represent Nairobi in the national games slated for late July to early August in Kisumu.