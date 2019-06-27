Champions Upper Hill into Copa U16 semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – The COPA Coca-Cola Under-16 football Nairobi region quarter finals posted mixed results as defending regional champions Upper Hill stamped their authority with a 4 -1 victory over their worthy opponents Dandora Secondary School.

Andrew Teddy of Upper Hill Opened the score-line within the third minute, it took half an hour before either team scored and in the 35th minute, Jumu Joshua equalized for Dandora.

In the second half, Upper Hill came from the rest guns blazing and scored two goals in the 64th minute through Budi Erick as Gona Boku sealed a semifinals place for Upper Hill.

“The boys are prepared for the team that we will face in the semis, their morale is high, and this win has given them the impetus to win,” said Upper Hill Coach Gilbert Walusibi

Langata High School also made their intentions known after cruising past hosts Lenana School with a 4-2 win.

Lenana will have themselves blame after failing to capitalize a 2-1 lead until the 87th minute. Langata made a dream comeback to win the match through Mubuan Bur heart-trick and William Chemimir fourth goal that was caused by a defense blunder.

In the girls category, Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School mauled Starehe Girls High School 9 nil to book a place in the Nairobi region semi-finals through Purity Dobister in the second minute after the kickoff, following a floppy move by the Starehe center-back, a minute later jersey number 11 Selphine Buchete made it two goals.

Dagoretti’s Asuga Peris dribbled past Starehe defense to score the third goal in sixth minute. Joyline Orome scored the heart-trick of the day as she easily weaved through the Starehe defense line. Joy Kanja’s double in the 30th and 35th minute and Mary Atieno’s in the 70th minute sealed the fate for Starehe Girls High School Under-16 team.

Highridge Secondary School shot to the Semis with an emphatic 5 -1 score against Ruai Secondary School. Highridge might just have the fastest score of the tournament after hitting the net within 30 second from the start.

Yvette Nyawire opened the scores for Highridge then followed with another at the 6th minute. Patricia Wambui scored 2 goals also and Jane Wanja sealed the win for the Highridge girls.

The consolation goal for Ruai was scored by Jasmine Dianah in the 26th minute. The teams displayed a lot of discipline and sportsmanship throughout the match.

At the Dagoretti pitch, Olympic Girls were defending their regional title up against OLM, they won the match on a 5-1 score.

At the same time, Pangani Girls sailed through to the semis after seeing off BuruBuru Girls 2-1 at Dagoretti High School pitch.

Dagoreti Boys High School sealed their semis place after an emphatic 2 nil win over Ofafa Jericho Secondary School. Waylight will faceoff Dagoreti High School after winning their quarter finals fixture against Uhuru by 2-0.

The tournament enters day two semifinals as it seeks to establish Nairobi representatives for the National games to be held in Kisumu.