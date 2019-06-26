Bayern consider bid for Ousmane Dembele

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 26 – Bayern Munich will consider a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele if they fail to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

With veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the club, Bayern had targeted Germany international Sane as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

“If the Sane transfer fails, Bayern also have Ousmane Dembele on their list,” wrote Bild.

France international Dembele, 22, was linked to Bayern before joining Borussia Dortmund from Rennes for 15 million euros ($17m) in 2016.

A year later, he became the most expensive outgoing or incoming transfer in Bundesliga history when Dortmund sold him to Barcelona for 125 million euros.

With his current contract set to expire in 2022, questions remain over whether Bayern could afford to sign the French international.

Bayern broke their own transfer record with the 80-million-euro signing of French defender Lucas Hernandez earlier this year, as they look to rejuvenate their squad in what club president Uli Hoeness has called “the biggest investment programme in our history”.

Yet their recruitment drive has stalled in recent weeks, with Hoeness openly admitting that first-choice target Sane may prove to be too expensive.

The Bayern president also insisted last month that the club would not break the 100-million-euro mark for a single player this year.