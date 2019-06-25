Team Kenya set for Karen Masters Pro-Am 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Kenya’s finest golfers Dismas Indiza, CJ Wangai, Simon Ngige and Greg Snow are the only local professionals lined up for the Pro-Am of KCB Karen Masters which tees-off Wednesday morning.

The Pro-Am will curtain raise the third edition of the 72-hole strokeplay Sunshine Tour sanctioned event programmed for Wednesday through to Sunday.

Each of the 36 pros entered for the Pro-Am will be accompanied by three amateurs.

The youngest player in tomorrow’s ProAm is 13-year-old handicap 5 Andrew Wahome who will tee it up with South African pro Garrick Higgo, Azu Ogolla of KCB and Irene Kimeu.

CJ Wangai, the resident pro at Sigona, has the company of Nyali’s Road To The Masters winner Joyce Masai, Sebo Kalsi and Gathuri Wanjau. They will tee off from the first tee at 8:00am.

Quite a big chunk of Sunshine Tour pros will also be in action. Among them are defending Karen Masters champion Michael Palmer and Merrick Bremner who is being sponsored by Beyway.

Bremner is no stranger to the par 72 Karen course course where he lost the blue jacket to Palmer last year.

Palmer will be with amateurs Anthony Murage and James Githinji will tee-off from the tenth tee at 1.30pm. Merrick on the other hand will be with Purity Muthoni, Tom Karanja and Fernando Wangila also starting from the 10th tee.

KCB has invited partners including Standard Group, Johnnie Walker, Coca Cola to enhance the experience at the event for the thousands of golf fans expected to grace the event.