KCB Karen Masters gets Ksh28m boost from KBL

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its Johnnie Walker brand, has announced a Ksh 28 million sponsorship towards the 2019 edition of the KCB Karen Masters Golf Championship.

The tournament will take place starting Thursday 27th to Sunday 30th of June 2019 at Karen Country Club; bringing together 152 golfers who include 47 local and regional professionals, four Kenyan amateurs and 100 Sunshine Tour players.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, KBL Head of Spirits AnnJoy Muhoro, noted the significance of the Karen Masters and its emergence as an international golf extravaganza.

“At KBL, we are always delighted to partner with international events such as the Karen Masters, which is part of the Sunshine Tour. The tournament offers us a perfect platform to support the sport of golf in the country as well as connect with our consumers,” she said.

As part of its sponsorship offering, KBL, through the Johnnie Walker brand will host golf fans at the tournament’s village throughout the tournament.

AnnJoy lauded the tournament’s organizers, for the consistent growth of the tournament, to now become the richest tournament in the Sunshine Tour.

“I would like to congratulate the Karen Country Club on the tournament’s consistent growth, to now become the richest event on the Sunshine Tour. We have planned for fantastic golf during the day, followed by world class entertainment in the evening, courtesy of Johnnie Walker,” she added.

This will include music concerts on Friday and Saturday featuring renowned stars from Kenya and around the continent such a Nyashinski, Naiboi and Heavy-K.

Their highly-anticipated performances will be backed up by top DJs’ performances over the duration of the tournament.

Speaking at the same event, Ali Mohammed of the Karen Country Club, expressed delight at having KBL on board for the Tournament.

“This year we are happy to once again welcome the Kenya Breweries Limited, through the Johnnie Walker brand, as the official alcoholic beverage partner,” he added.

Ali concluded by urging fans to come out in large numbers to enjoy four days of great golf.

“I want to urge all Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to support our local golfers and enjoy four days of great golf.”

Daily and seasonal tickets are currently on sale at www.ticketsasa.com for Ksh500 and Ksh1500 respectively.