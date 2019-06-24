Wangai hits the ground running ahead of KCB Karen Masters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – CJ Wangai, winner of the four leg Road To Masters series, is putting final touches to his preparations ahead of this week’s KCB Karen Masters.

After a three day rest, Wangai was back to the competition venue at the par 72 Karen Country Club brimming with confidence.

“After the conclusion of the Road To Karen Masters recently at Royal Nairobi, we have been trying to feel the greens and fairways of Karen Country Club. Most local pros have practiced there and we are looking to this week’s Sunshine Tour action with great expectations,” Wangai said.

“My swing is closer to where I want it to be. My strength has always been in the tee shots but again you really have to keep the ball on the fairways and enjoy a great short game at the end of each round,” added Wangai who is also the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Captain.

And having already taken some impressive scalps recently, Wangai a former admin at Railways and currently the resident professional at Sigona Golf Club, sounded enthusiastic when asked about his game plan this week.

“The game plan is simple, to capitalize on as many birdies as possible, some eagles which will definitely be few and far between, putt well and stay on the fairwairs by avoiding the thick roughs as much as I can,” Wangai stated.

“The current rains have seen the course at Karen revert to its pristine condition but landing on the thick roughs won’t be the best of options when you come to think of drop shots. My plan this week is to make the cut and go for a top 10. Playing in Safari Tour and Road To Karen Masters has been quite inspiring and beneficial, we can only hope for the best this week.”

The third edition of the KCB Karen Masters tees off on Thursday preceded by a Pro-Am. The first two rounds on Thursday and Friday will be used to determine the tournament cut, while the next two from Saturday will ascertain the winner of the blue jacket.