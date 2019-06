Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 24 – Despute an improved second half performance, Kenya’s Harambee Stars fell 2-0 to Algeria in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C opening match at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday night.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored from the penalty spot before Riyad Mahrez’s deflected strike handed Algeria victory with a well worked first half performance.

-More to follow