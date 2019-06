Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 23 – Tanzania began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign on a losing foot, going down 2-0 to tournament favorites Senegal in the first Group C match played at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.

Goals in either half by Keita Balde and Krepin Diarra saw the Senegalese pick up three points to start their campaign on a high while the Tanzanians were left to lick their wounds.

-More to follow