 Merrick Bremner set for KCB Karen Maters return  

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Last year’s runner-up Merrick Bremner will be among the star attractions when the crème de la crème of the Sunshine Tour return for the 2019 KCB Karen Masters.

Bremner recently participated in the US Open (one of the world’s four majors) at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California but was chagrined to learn that he had missed the cut after the first two rounds.

The Pretoria based professional will be back at the Par 72 Karen Country Club course this week in his bid to pull off his maiden title in Kenya.

The South Africa pro is being sponsored by Betway who have supported him throughout his golfing career at the Sunshine Tour as well as the US open.

Bremner, who was Day One leader at the 2018 Karen Masters, fired a penultimate day four under par 68 to regain his top spot going into the final round.

The world number 433 nevertheless lost the blue jacket to compatriot Michael Palmer by two shots when the latter birdied the 17th and 18th. This saw Palmer sign for an impressive five under par 67 to eclipse hard-fighting Bremner on homestretch.

Bremner turned pro on 25th November 2005. He has won quite a number of Sunshine Tour events including the BMW Classic in 2014. He is the only player to have won the Lombard Insurance Classic three times – in 2008, 2013 and 2016 – with Peter Karmis winning twice in 2007 and 2009 and Justin Harding also winning it twice in 2011 and 2018.

The 2019 KCB Karen Masters will be played from the 27th to 30th of June at the Karen Country Club.

The four day strokeplay event will be preceded by a Pro-Am where local pros and amateurs picked from the Road To Karen Masters serieswull be in action.

Tickets are available on www.ke.kcbgroup.com

-KCB Karen Masters pro-am qualifiers-

SIGONA GOLF CLUB-FEBRUARY 25

Overall Winner -Sabo Kalsi

Men’s Winner -Ishwar Aldasani

Lady winner – Milka Mburu

Guest Winner -Lee Mungai

Staff Winner- Azu Ogolla

Wildcard -Jolly Esmail

NYALI GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB-MARCH 30

Overall winner: Joyce Masai

Men’s winner: Joseph Oluoch

Guest Winner: Fred Wagura (Golf Park)

Wildcard: Abubakar Bajaber (picked from random balloting of cards)

Junior winner: Andrew Wahome (13 years)

Staff Winner: Ibrahim Lande (KCB Bank Platinum Relations Manager)

THIKA SPORTS CLUB-APRIL 13

Overall Winner: Gathuri Wanjau

Men’s Winner: Moses Mburu

Lady Winner: Ann Kariuki

Staff Winner: Martin Kiambi

Guest Winner: Irene Kimeu

Wildcard: Awarded to junior player Simon Ngugi (handicap 6)

NAKURU GOLF CLUB-MAY 11

Overall winner: Sahota Amarpital

Lady winner: Clementine Muli

Guest winner: Kibet John

Staff winner: Allan Kirui

Junior Winner: Daniel Kiragu

Wildcard: Wanjiru Kaime (lady captain)

ROYAL NAIROBI GOLF CLUB –JUNE 15

Overall Winner:- George Makori

Men’s winner-Robert Nyanchoga

Lady winner- Jessica Kang

Staff winner Timothy Kuria

Guest winner Muli Kavita (Machakos Golf Club)

Wildcard -Charles Machani