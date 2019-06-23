Joash ruled out of Algeria AFCON opener

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 23 – Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has been dealt another massive blow with defender Joash Onyango ruled out of Sunday night’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Algeria in Cairo.

Onyango suffered an ankle injury in training on Saturday evening, ruling him out of the Sunday game. This comes hot on the heels of Brian Mandela’s injury with the experienced defender twisting his knee in training in Paris.

In the absence of Onyango who had been touted to start alongside Musa Mohammed, Migne will now have to make a decision between starting the young Joseph Okumu who has played the last two friendly matches, or throwing in the experienced David Owino who has however not been a starter since Migne joined Kenya.

Other options the tactician has includes Vihiga’s Bernard Ochieng who is yet to be capped. Midfielder Ismail Athuman Gonzalez was also used as a defender most of the time in training and could be yet another option for the tactician.

Kenya face a potent Algerian attack line that will be marshaled by Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez who won the English Premier League title with the Cityzens.