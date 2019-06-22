Soi, Tanui book 10k slots for Africa Games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – Edwin Soi upset favourite Olympic silver medallist Paul Tanui to win the men’s 10,000m national trials at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani to automatically book a slot in Kenya’s athletics team for the Africa Games.

Soi clocked 27:55:30 to flour Tanui who crossed the line second in 27:58:06 while Charles Yosei settled third after returning 28:18:06.

Soi, who has been training for half marathon in Eldoret, grabbed the win after breaking through in the last 400m to win the race.

“My plan worked well and it was to run behind Tanui and monitor his move, when I realized he did not break, I went over to the finish line. I now go to train hard and be ready for the Africa Games,” Soi said after the race.

Soi requested coaches instead of waiting to select athletes in national events, it will be good for the country and other athletes if they go to grass root in helping to identify talent and help a few athletes to compete in their respective race.

-Walk-

In the walk race, World Under-18 bronze medallist Domini Ndigiti took third place of 20km walk.

A form 4 student from Kiandege Secondary School in Kisii where he has been training after Africa Under 20 championship in Senegal April, with the help or support of the School principle.

-By Raymond Makhaya-