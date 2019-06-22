Kenya Simbas fall to Uganda in Kisumu

Shares

MERU, Kenya, June 22 – Head Coach Paul Odera started his first assignment as the national men’s 15s tactician on a wrong footing after falling 13-16 to visitors Uganda in the opening leg of the Elgon Cup hosted at the Mamboleo Grounds in Kisumu.

The Simbas headed to the interval trailing 3-11 but managed to close the gap in the second half, only that it was too late.

Kenya are the defending champions of the regional title and will be heading to Kampala trailing by three points, a result that Odera will be looking to overturn.

In the tournament that was played outside the RFUEA Grounds for the first time, Adrian Kasito opened the try for Uganda before Aaron Ofoywoth scored a drop goal and a penalty to stretch the Uganda’s lead to 11-0.

Dominic Coulson converted a penalty to hand Kenya three points and a 3-11 scoreline at the break.

Returning for the last half, Santos Senteza scored a pushover try to extend Uganda’s lead to 16 points.

Griffin Musila went over for Kenya’s unconverted first try before Okwach grounded the second try for Simbas as Coulson missed the extras.

In the corresponding girls competition, the Kenya Lionesses mauled Uganda’s the Lady Cranes 44-13 where skipper Philadelphia Olando dotted a hat-trick of tries.