ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Jun 22 – Odion Ighalo came on as a second half substitute to break Burundi’s hearts, hitting the winner as the debutants lost 1-0 in their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B match in Alexandria Saturday night.

Burundi looked on course to hold on for a draw, but Ighalo hit the back of the net barely four minutes after coming on to hand the Super Eagles some precious three points.

