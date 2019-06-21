Ex-England star urges Tottenham to keep Wanyama

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21 – Danny Mills says that Tottenham should definitely keep Victor Wanyama on board as a squad player this summer as he heralds the midfield options at Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal.

Speaking to Football Insider in an exclusive interview, the former England star backed the Kenyan international to remain in north London and play as backup to the starting XI.

As exclusively revealed by Football Insider Wanyama is viewed by Tottenham as someone who could be sold this summer to help build transfer funds for Pochettino, joining the likes of Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on the chopping block.

However Mills insists he is good enough to remain as an important squad player for Spurs, tipping him over 25-year-old Eric Dier in their inter-squad battle.

The former England star told Football Insider: “You’ve still got Victor Wanyama, would you keep him around as a squad player? Definitely.

“Do you need him and Eric Dier? Possibly not. One or the other perhaps. Their midfield is not really the issue, I don’t think that’s a massive problem for them.”

Wanyama, 27, played 22 times for Tottenham during the 2018/19 season, 13 of those outings coming in the Premier League.

He has a total of 93 appearances to his name in north London, with seven goals and a single assist to add to his record.

-By Football Insider-