Kenya ready for the World Cup, says Odinga

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 20 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga believes that Kenya is now ready to compete for a place in the World Cup after they broke a 15-year hoodoo to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Odinga says he is impressed with the level that the team has raised to and the quality of football they are playing and he says in just a matter of time, Kenya will be among Africa’s representatives at the World Cup.

“Kenya can play high quality soccer at the African level and I believe that even now, Kenya is ready for the World Cup,” Odinga said on Thursday evening as he visited the team at their hotel in Cairo ahead of the 2019 AFCON which kicks off on Friday.

He added; “They are coming here after 15 years and we want them to give a good account of themselves and to show that Kenyan soccer has come of age.”

Odinga was accompanied to the team’s hotel by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa as well as Kenya’s ambassador to Egypt Maj. Gen (Rtd) Joff Makowenga.

“My coming here basically was to give them morale and tell them that Kenyans are behind them and we want them to carry our flag high. I am very happy with the preparations done through the arrangement made by the coach. I see morale is high and I urge Kenyans to continue supporting them,” Odinga stated.

Sports Cabinet Secretary and officials from the ministry are expected in Cairo on Friday ahead of the tournament’s opening ceremony and will stay on for Kenya’s first game of the tournament against Algeria’s Desert foxes on Sunday.