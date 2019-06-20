Argentina fight back for Scotland draw

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 20 – Florencia Bonsegundo converted a re-taken penalty in stoppage time as Argentina came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Scotland, a result that probably eliminates both teams from the women’s World Cup.

Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert put Scotland 3-0 up after 69 minutes.

Milagros Menendez replied with Argentina’s first goal of the tournament in the 74th minute.

Sporting Huelva forward Bonsegundo scored a second five minutes later, although the effort was judged as an own goal as her shot went in off goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

With two minutes left, after an agonising VAR review, Argentina were handed a penalty.

Alexander saved Bonsegundo’s tame first effort, but VAR caught the goalkeeper straying off her line and the Argentine converted her second effort.

The draw left Scotland on one point, bottom of Group D and eliminated.

Argentina have two points and can only advance as one of the four best third-place finishers if the games between Cameroon and New Zealand in Group E and Chile and Thailand in Group F both end in draws.