Acakoro storm Chapa Dimba semis in Meru

MERU, Kenya, June 20 – Nairobi Region representatives in the girls competition Acakoro Ladies will face Changamwe Ladies from Mombasa in the semi-finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom on Friday at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

The other semi will see Barcelona Ladies from Central face Kitale Queens from Rift Valley.

This is after Acakoro beat favourites Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza 3-2 while in the other quarter-final, Barcelona Ladies were 2-1 winners over St Marys’ Ndovea from Eastern.

Bishop Njenga Girls from Western did not turn up for the games due to prior commitments, giving Kitale Queens from Rift Valley a walk over to the semis.

“We’ve had a good victory today. The matches were tough but the girls were tactical and focused. Our opponents had more physique and well-built but we played a more tactical in our game. We never underestimated our opponent and that has always been our secret to success. We look forward for another victory tomorrow in the semis,” said Pauline Awuor, Coach Acakoro Ladies.

-Boys contest-

In the boys’ quarterfinals, Al Ahly from Rift won 3-1 against Berlin FC from North Eastern.