Chapa Dimba to wrap up this weekend in Meru

MERU, Kenya, June 19 – The second edition of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom football youth tournament concludes this weekend at the Kinoru Stadium where one region in the boys and girls category will be crowned champions.

Eight boys’ teams and seven girls’ teams drawn from across the country on Wednesday received mentorship and training on life skills from renowned Kenyan football stars; Ronald Okoth – former Kenyan legendary footballer and Doreen Nabwire – former coach cum Harambee Starlets player.

The games will kick-off Thursday 20th June with quarter finals set be played at Kinoru Stadium and Meru Showgrounds.

“We started the tournament with over 1,600 teams back in September last year, got the best 32 regional players who trained in Spain for a period of ten days and now we are looking forward to seeing the best 15 sides in action this week in Meru battling it out for the top spot. All the best and May the best team win”, said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom.

In the boys’ quarterfinals, Lugari Blue Saints from Western will face Super Solico from Eastern as Euronuts from Central take on Nyanza champions Manyatta United.

In the other quarter final games, Berlin FC from North Eastern will play Al Ahly from Rift Valley as Shimanzi Youth from Coast take on Nairobi’s South B United.

In the girls’ category, Acakoro Ladies from Nairobi will play Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as St Marys’ Ndovea from Eastern face Barcelona Ladies from Central.

Arch Bishop Njenga from Western and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley will also battle for a place in the last four. Changamwe Ladies from Coast got a bye to the semis as there was no girls’ team from North Eastern.

The 32 players who trained in Spain for a 10-day have already rejoined their teams and are expected to be key in assisting their respective teams clinch the top spot.

The finals will be graced by Spanish legendary footballer and former Liverpool and Barcelona winger Luis Javier Garcia who is also La Liga ambassador.

“Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom offers an opportunity to Kenyan youth to develop and grow their talents. I will be joining the teams in Meru for the finals and mentorship sessions with players and hope to leave an impact in their lives. See you in Meru for the finals”, said Garcia.

Teams that qualify for the semifinals are set to pocket Ksh 250,000 each, while the finalists will take home Ksh 500,000. The overall winners in each category will receive Ksh 1 Million among other individual prizes.