Wokarach out of Uganda Elgon Cup squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kabras Sugar’s dangerman Philip Wokarach has been left out of Uganda’s squad that is set to face Kenya on Saturday in the first leg of the Elgon Cup at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu.

Wokarach played a vital role as Kabras reached their third consecutive Kenya Cup final which they lost to KCB and was the competition’s top try scorer.

Though the team’s technical bench did not give a reason for his omission, it is understood he might have been given a period of rest after a long season that also included him featuring for the Sevens team at the World Series.

Also missing from the final team is Michael Wokarach and Ivan Magomu.

There are seven Kenya based players in the squad including USIU’s Joseph Kagimu and Kenya Harlequin’s Daudi Ssemwami who are set to be handed their Cranes debut during the tie.

Uganda will be hoping to end a three-year wait for Elgon Cup title which they last won in 2015 and they are hoping for a wave of good luck with the tournament being played outside Nairobi for the first time in the history of the competition.

Kenya head coach Paul Odera is meanwhile expected to name his final travelling squad to Kisumu later this week.

Uganda Elgon Cup squad:

PROPS– 1. Santos Senteza(Heathens) 2. Saul Kivumbi(Impala) 3. Asuman Mugerwa(Kabras) 4. Collin Kimbowa(Kobs) HOOKERS – 5. Ronald Kanyanya(Heathens) 6. Joseph Kagimu(USIU,) LOCKS: 7. Charles Uhuru(Heathens) 8. Robert Aziku(Heathens) 9. Simon Olet(Heathens;) BACK ROW: 10. Desire Ayera(Pirates) 11. Brian Asaba(Kobs) 12. Eliphaz Emong(Kabras) 13. Byron Oketayot(Rhinos); HALF BACKS: 14. Aaron Ofoyrwoth(Harlequins) 15. Paul Epilo(Heathens) 16. Robert Masendi(Heathens); CENTERS: 17. Pius Ogena(Kobs) 18. Ian Munyani(Kobs) 19. Jordan Bongomin(Heathens); BACK THREE; 20. Paul Masendi(Heathens) 21. Daudi Semwami(Harlequins) 22. Adrian Kasito(Harlequins) 23. Maxwell Ebonga(Hippos)