Sunshine tour winners to spice up Karen masters

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Among the star attractions invited to the 2019 KCB Karen Masters are various winners in the prestigious Sunshine Tour.

Martin Rohwer winner of the 2019 Investec Royal Swazi Open in the Sunshine Tour will be among the players to watch alongside JC Ritchie who won April’s Zanaco Masters in Zambia.

Also in Sunshine Tour winners’ mix is Daniel van Tonder. Van Tonder made a timely return to the winner’s-circle with zest and vigor. Having not won a Sunshine Tour event in nearly five years, he pulled off a one-stroke victory on this year’s Mopani Redpath Greendoor Logistics Zambia Open at Nkana Golf Club. He will definitely offer Kenyan fans some exhilarating displays to savior.

Benjamin Follett-Smith is another 2019 Sunshine Tour winner gracing the Karen Masters. After winning last year’s Big Easy Challenge, Smith was back in the groove with at this year’s RAM Cape Town Open. It will be interesting to ascertain just what’s up his sleeves when the cream of Africa’s best get down to serious business in Nairobi.

JJ Senekal who also features in the stellar entry list amongst the past winners will be at it in Nairobi . He will be at the Karan course to showcase his golfing prowess alongside other top Africans professionals invited by the Sunshine Tour.

The winner of 2018 Zanaco Masters with an impressive gross total of 14 under par 274 will be another star from down south to watch. On the amateur front, Senekal represented South Africa in the U18 and U21 National teams.

He has two Southern Africa PGA Tour victories under his belt on the 2013 Vodacom Origins of Golf Final and 2018 Zanaco Masters.

Another star from the south is Riekus Nortje. In 2012, he won the Big Easy Tour – ERPM, Big Easy Tour – Benoni GC, Big Easy Tour – Irene and cane second in the Big Easy Tour – Royal J&K.

In 2017, Riekus racked up the Zambia Open and finished fourth in the Sun City Challenge.

The KCB Karen Masters, now in its third edition, joined the Sunshine Tour in 2018 and is by and large the second biggest golfing event in the country after the European Tour Kenya Open.