Africa Beach Games an eye opener: Tergat

SAL, Cape Verde, June 18 – After seeing Team Kenya display good performance in the inaugural Africa Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) boss Paul Tergat has picked out the positives, noting that it is an eye opener for Kenya to venture into the non-traditional sports.

Kenya bagged silver in the men’s Half Marathon through Charles Mneria who cut the tape in 1:05:24, the beach tennis team of Fazal Khan and Ibrahim Yego collected silver to see Kenya stand in the podium.

“Despite the travelling logistics nightmare, we have competed well so far and I am happy that we were able to get our first medals here. We have massive talent in Kenya not only in athletics but also in other sports like what we have witnessed here in Sal, the tennis team was fantastic,” Tergat, who was in the games underscored.

The NOCK chief disclosed that Kenya might bid for the Africa Beach Games in future since the country has facilities to hold the continental event.

Beach volleyball where Kenya is spearheaded by experienced Gaudencia Makokha, start competing today (Tuesday June 18) with the draw to be conducted in the morning.

“We are ready and we have played together for a long time. We want to qualify for the World beach games; a gold medal will just be a bonus,” a confident Makokha stated.

Meanwhile, the first batch of team Kenya at the Africa beach games departed Sal Monday night for Nairobi after the conclusion of their events.

The men and women handball teams, the tennis team, Karate and well as swimming teams have already checked out and are ready for the trip to Nairobi.

The remaining teams are beach football, volleyball for men and women and kite boarding.