Mandela set to undergo surgery in France

PARIS, France, June 14 – Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela is set to undergo surgery in Paris, France next week after further scans on his injured knee on Friday afternoon revealed a damaged meniscus, and faces up to 12 weeks on the sideline.

Mandela groaned off the pitch during Monday morning’s session after landing awkwardly as he tried to make a clearance and was consequently ruled out of the African Cup of Nations.

The defender was taken to a Paris hospital on the same day where scans were conducted on his injured knee, which had just recuperated from another surgery.

He went for further tests on Friday where the bad news was delivered.

“It is tough for me because this is the third time this same knee is operated on. It is part of football, as much as it is painful to miss this much of action, we have to face the situation. I know I will be back stronger after this,” Mandela stated.

Mandela will have one of the Harambee Stars physios stay with him through the surgery with the Federation set to take care of all the expenses arising from it.

“I feel sad to miss the Cup of Nations because it was my dream to be here. But I trust in the players and the team and I know they will do well for the team. I will be there supporting them throughout my recovery,” stated the defender.