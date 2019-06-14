In pictures: Harambee Stars AFCON kit arrives

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 14 – The Macron kits that national football team Harambee Stars will use at next week’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has arrived at their training base in Marcoussis, France ahead of the team’s travel to Cairo next week.

Stars will use Macron kits for the tournament, doing away with their previous Uhlsport brand. The team used the kit for the first time during last Friday’s friendly match against Madagascar, but they have also been using Macron branded training gear.

There will be replicas available for fans with the details set to be rolled out to the public in the next few days.

According to Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa, the consignment of the replicas has already been provided for by Macron and should be touching down in Nairobi on Monday.

Stars entered a non-exclusive three-year deal with Macron to dress the senior national team

Here are some of the images of the kit as modeled by skipper Victor Wanyama, keepers Patrick Matasi and Faruk Shikhalo as well as striker Michael Olunga.