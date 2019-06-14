You are here:

In pictures: Harambee Stars AFCON kit arrives

Harambee Stars players (left to right) Patrick Matasi, Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe and Faruk Shikalo model the new Harambee Stars kit at their training base in Marcoussis, Paris on June 14, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

PARIS, France, Jun 14 – The Macron kits that national football team Harambee Stars will use at next week’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has arrived at their training base in Marcoussis, France ahead of the team’s travel to Cairo next week.

Stars will use Macron kits for the tournament, doing away with their previous Uhlsport brand. The team used the kit for the first time during last Friday’s friendly match against Madagascar, but they have also been using Macron branded training gear.

There will be replicas available for fans with the details set to be rolled out to the public in the next few days.

According to Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa, the consignment of the replicas has already been provided for by Macron and should be touching down in Nairobi on Monday.

Stars entered a non-exclusive three-year deal with Macron to dress the senior national team

Here are some of the images of the kit as modeled by skipper Victor Wanyama, keepers Patrick Matasi and Faruk Shikhalo as well as striker Michael Olunga.

Ayb Timbe models the green neutral jersey. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Skipper Victor Wanyama models the red home jersey. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi models the keeper’s jersey. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Goalkeeper Faruk Shikalo models the second keeper’s jersey. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Michael Olunga models the white away jersey PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Victor Wanyama, Patrick Matasi, Ayub Timbe, Faruk Shikhalo and Michael Olunga model the new Macron Harambee Stars jerseys. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

 

Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu

