H.Stars up three places in FIFA Ranking

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), national football team Harambee Stars has climbed up three places in the latest FIFA Ranking released June 14 to sit 105 with 1207 points.

This comes after Kenya picked a 1-0 win over Madagascar who are now ranked 108.

Harambee Stars are Paris, France for a three-week boot camp as they prepare to make a comeback to the Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years.

Stars are in Pool C against Algeria, neighbors Tanzania and Sadio Mane’s Senegal and the Kenyan team will launch their campaign against the North Africans