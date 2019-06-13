Sunshine tour okays 2019 Karen Masters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – The KCB Karen Masters 2019 has been given a go ahead by the Sunshine Tour officials who inspected the course and facilities for the tournament scheduled to tee-off from June 27– 30.

Sunshine Tour Tournament Director Garry Todd was delighted with the overall plans for this year’s tournament.

“We are excited that preparations are in high gear ahead of this year’s KCB Karen Masters. We are here to finalize on the logistics for June and have confirmed the course as superbly maintained to host a world class tournament, we have changed hole 18 to be at hole no 12 to allow the spectators have a better experience,” said Todd.

Todd was accompanied by his operations team that included Dornay Lombard to inspect the 18 hole Karen Country Club golf course and facilities.

They focused on operational details ranging from the working plans and technical specifications.

KCB Karen Masters Tournament Director Andy Watt says he is working closely with the golf superintendent to present a prodigious golf course ahead of the event.

“We are working very hard to give golfers a great experience of playing at our event, during this year’s KCB Karen Masters Tournament, the last three holes are all drivable par 4’s, birdies and eagles are possible and there will be neck to neck competition towards the end”, said Andy.