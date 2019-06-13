Sports, Culture and Arts to share Sh5.3b budget allocation

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – The Sports, Culture and Arts departments as well as people living with disabilities, will have to share partly Ksh5.3 billion shillings as proposed by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich while reading the 2019/20 budget.

The amount proposed was taken from the Sports, Art, Social and Development Fund that was introduced to support sporting activities with the monies coming from the taxes collected from betting firms.

“To support Sports Culture and Arts, I have allocated Ksh5.3 billion from the Sports Fund to support youth, women and person living with disabilities in areas such as Sports and Arts,” Rotich read.

Surprisingly, the CS allocated a further Ksh 7.9 billion from the Sports, Art, Social and Development Fund to go towards the universal health care initiatives.

The amount billed to Sports, comes after the government allocated Sh200 million for the construction of Sports Academy during last term’s budget.

“In addition, I have allocated Ksh7.9 billion from the Sports, Art, Social and Development Fund to fund the universal health care initiatives,” the CS announced.