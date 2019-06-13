Indiza takes lead at Royal Nairobi Golf Club

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Mumias long hitter Dismas Indiza expressed confidence on Thursday that he would soon rediscover his winning touch ahead of the forthcoming 2019 KCB Sunshine Tour.

Indiza shot 1 over par 73 to savor a one shot lead on the penultimate day of the KCB Road To Karen Masters at the Par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Despite a couple of three putts, Indiza’s eagle on the par 5 seventh was enough to catapult him to the summit with one round to spare.

Indiza, who finished third on day one, took the lead on 1 over par 143, a stroke better than CJ Wangai and Edwin Mudanyi.

Unhappy with his shot game, Indiza spent the beer part of the afternoon on practice green trying to perfect his putting skills.

“I’m excited to be back at the top. It’s been a while since I won a tournament. And when I’m making three outs I feel I have to do a lot more to correct it. The wetness of the course has since adversely affected our scores this week.

But all in all, this is the first real test of getting back to serious business So I’m looking forward to just clinging onto the top. So, let’s see how it goes but the course is somewhat unpredictable,” underscored Indiza.

The day’s best score went to Edwin Mudanyi with a round of 2 under par 70. Mudanyi who joined paid ranks recently played a 76 on Wednesday.

Greg Snow and Justus Madoya are places joint fourth with 3 over par 148 while joint sixth with 4 over par 149 were David Wakhu and Mohit Mediratta of Sigona.

The event culminates tomorrow.