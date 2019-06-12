Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France

Shares

ROANNE, France, Jun 12 – Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after being seriously injured in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford has confirmed.

A witness said Froome probably suffered a bone fracture, without giving further details.

“Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today. He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course,” Ineos said on Twitter.

“It’s clear he’ll take no part in the Tour,” Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance.

“He is in a very, very serious condition,” said Brailsford, adding that the racer was having difficulty speaking and would be helicoptered to hospital.

Froome fell heavily during training for the Giro d’Italia opening stage time-trial in 2018, but eventually went on to win the race.

At the Criterium Froome was seeking to fine tune his form having failed to win a stage yet this season, but was eighth overall just 24 seconds off the pace in the Crtiterium.

During Froome’s training run on Wednesday conditions were windy but the roads were dry with the route presenting no difficulties apart from two well-signalled downhill bends.

Ineos also have defending champion Geraint Thomas in their ranks with the Welshman scheduled to take part at the eight-stage Tour de Suisse which starts Sunday.