Women’s contest makes comeback at this year’s Elgon Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – The national women’s 15’s team has been handed a boost in terms of test match after organisers of the Elgon Cup announced the return of the women’s game in this year’s tournament that will kick-off with the first leg in Kisumu on June 22.

The women’s first featured in 2006 and will be making a comeback for the first time since 2015 when logistical challenges led to this fix being shelved.

That four year hiatus comes to an end when Kenya and Uganda renew their rivalry in the longer version of the game at Kisumu’s Mamboleo Showground on Saturday 22 June 2019.

This fixture, which will serve as the curtain raiser to the top bill clash between the men’s sides of both countries has lots more significance this year with both teams using this clash as a build up ahead of the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers taking place in South Africa this August.

The Kenya Lionesses have already unveiled their provisional squad for this clash against The Lady Cranes. Head Coach Felix Oloo is expected to whittle down the squad further closer to match day.

Kenya Lionesses Provisional Squad

Hellen Achieng, Peruce Mayuka, Marindany Faith, Naomi Kemunto, Millicent Opala, Victoria Gichure, Emmaculate Awuor, Juliet Nyambura, Evelyne Kalamera, Stephanie Waithira, Anne Njeri, Irene Otieno, Imogen Hooper, Mitchelle Akinyi, Stacey Atieno, Knight Otwoma, Asenath Oketeth, Winnie Owino, Winfred Maina, Bernadette Olesia, Philadelphia Olando, Celestine Masinde, Sheila Chajira, Camilla Cynthia, Grace Adhiambo, Vivian Akumu, Janet Okello, Janet Owino, Anne Gorety, Agatha Jamari, Diana Awino, Sophia Ayieta, Christabel Tata, Stella Wafula, Angeline Apiyo, Enid Ouma, Leah Njogu, Mercy Migongo, Veronica Wairimu.