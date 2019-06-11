Deaf Half Marathon set for June 16 in Kericho

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – The sixth edition of Deaf Half Marathon will run June 16 in Kericho County.

Safaricom has sponsored the race to a tune of Ksh 2.5m which will cover winners’ prizes including Ksh 100,000, Ksh 50,000 and Ksh 30,000 for men and women who complete the half marathon in first, second and third positions.

“This event has become very important in our athletics calendar because it lets us know the form our athletes are in before the season begins. This year we are hosting the 1st Africa Deaf Athletics in mid-September with the national trials scheduled for August,” said Bernard Banja, Secretary General, Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK).

Besides the 21km race, there will also be 10km for men and women who will walk away with Ksh 50,000, Ksh 40,000 and Ksh 30,000 for first, second and third positions respectively.

“This race is important because of the empowerment it offers Deaf athletes which is why we continue to support different races under the Safaricom Athletics Series; because we believe the platform is important for upcoming athletes to grow and showcase their talent,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer – Safaricom.

The race, which is expected to bring together 400 deaf athletes from all over the country will feature last year’s winners of the 21KM race, Daniel Kiptum from Uasin Gishu County and Tuster Kwamesa from Kisii County.