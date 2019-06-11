Atletico Madrid set sights on Alonso

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11 – Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has emerged as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, although it remains to be seen whether the Blues would be willing to sanction a deal.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is keen to rebuild his rearguard before the start of next season and sees the 28-year-old Spain international as someone who could do a job.

Alonso has played in the Spanish capital before, having come up through Real Madrid’s youth team before playing just a single game for Los Blancos.

The 28-year-old ended up at Stamford Bridge in 2016 following spells at Bolton, Fiorentina and Sunderland and has made 120 appearances in all competitions for the west Londoners.

Chelsea are under a FIFA transfer ban, meaning any club exits might leave them light, and so it remains to be seen if they would sanction a move away for the left-back.

A report by Gola suggests Alonso would be keen to move back to his homeland but, with Chelsea’s managerial situation also up in the air, it is unlikely anything will happen in the near future.